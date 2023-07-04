Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 646,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 6,743.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 240,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Service Co. International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

