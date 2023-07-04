SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $36,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

