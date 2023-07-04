SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

