Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Decreases By 36.0%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 2,367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,160.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ABMRF opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

