Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Decreases By 36.0%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 2,367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,160.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of ABMRF opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $17.35.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABN AMRO Bank
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.