Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Declines By 28.6%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 479,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 380.2 days.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. Allegro.eu has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

