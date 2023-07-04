Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Drops By 38.5%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.17) to GBX 5,500 ($69.81) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.14) to GBX 450 ($5.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.15) to GBX 6,300 ($79.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($82.50) to GBX 6,700 ($85.04) in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $277.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.44 and its 200 day moving average is $251.22. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 17.30%. Research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

