Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Grows By 43.8%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 324,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

Axfood AB (publ) stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Axfood AB has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

