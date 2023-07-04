Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Decreases By 20.7%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 454,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.