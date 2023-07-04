Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Drops By 39.7%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFU. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MSFU opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1781 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

