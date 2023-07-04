Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Decreases By 39.5%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HOYA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.73. HOYA has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $132.25.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

