Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Grows By 71.2%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of EUFN opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
