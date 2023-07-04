Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Decreases By 25.0%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

THCBF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. THC Biomed Intl has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About THC Biomed Intl

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

