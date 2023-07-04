Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 61 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $238.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

