SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

