Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Head-To-Head Review

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -106.34% -47.71% -36.56% Nyxoah -1,270.87% -28.01% -23.05%

Volatility and Risk

Sight Sciences has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

50.3% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Sight Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sight Sciences and Nyxoah’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $71.33 million 5.85 -$86.24 million ($1.66) -5.19 Nyxoah $3.25 million 59.70 -$32.90 million ($1.46) -5.33

Nyxoah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sight Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sight Sciences and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 2 5 0 2.71 Nyxoah 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 57.96%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.10%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Summary

Nyxoah beats Sight Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

