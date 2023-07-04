Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

SIG stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.