Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $88.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.