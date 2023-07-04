Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Société BIC Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Société BIC stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Société BIC has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

