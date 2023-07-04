Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Société BIC Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Société BIC stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Société BIC has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.
About Société BIC
