SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $480.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.33. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

