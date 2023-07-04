Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 109,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 74,214 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 39,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $157.09 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

