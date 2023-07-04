Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $16.02 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.7% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.09 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

