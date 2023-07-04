Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $24.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average is $147.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

