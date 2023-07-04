StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOL opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

