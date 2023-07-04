StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,620,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after buying an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,705,000 after buying an additional 82,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

