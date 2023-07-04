StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NNVC opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

