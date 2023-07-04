StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE NNVC opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.09.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
