StockNews.com Upgrades Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to Buy

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.58. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Analysts predict that Mercury General will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after purchasing an additional 285,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mercury General by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mercury General by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mercury General by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

