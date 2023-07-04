Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.