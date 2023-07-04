Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $5,152,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 113,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $6,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.