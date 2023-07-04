Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 161,637 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

