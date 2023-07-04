Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

