Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,568.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 355,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $167.99 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $131.45 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average of $166.91.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

