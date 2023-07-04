Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 976 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $184.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $184.97.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

