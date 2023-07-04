Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,383 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

