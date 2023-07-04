Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 791 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

