Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

