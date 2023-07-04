Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $47.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 115.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Price Performance

SYNH stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

