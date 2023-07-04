Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $100.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.27.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $76.95 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
