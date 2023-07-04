Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWODF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.93) to GBX 149 ($1.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.62) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 131 ($1.66) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TWODF opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.