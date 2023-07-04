Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$62.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.70.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.68 and a 1 year high of C$66.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.35. The company has a market cap of C$28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.