Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $55.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,966 shares of company stock worth $2,408,280. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.