Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $279.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.