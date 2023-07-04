The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,600,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 885,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth $5,109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAB stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

