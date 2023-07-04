The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $85.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $88,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

