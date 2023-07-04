The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Home Depot stock opened at $310.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

