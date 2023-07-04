The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot stock opened at $310.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

