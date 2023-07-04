The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.68 on Friday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

About The LGL Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The LGL Group during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The LGL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

