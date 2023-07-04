The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.68 on Friday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of The LGL Group
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.