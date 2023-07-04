The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, August 5th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $12.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 66.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

