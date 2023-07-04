The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $3.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.26.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in RealReal by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 815,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RealReal by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 930,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $2,552,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $233.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.61.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

