The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

