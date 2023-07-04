The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Shares of TD opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

